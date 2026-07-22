US rolls out 10 to 12.5% tariffs on 60 partners

Canada gets hit hardest, with a whopping 50% tariff on many of its goods, sparking talk of "all options" from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Brazil isn't far behind, facing a new 25% tariff starting July 22 that could affect over $11 billion in exports, with products like beef and coffee exempt.

Some products not made in the US are exempt, but these moves have definitely turned up the heat in global trade talks, especially with Brazil's elections just around the corner.