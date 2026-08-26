US sanctions unlikely to disrupt India's essential exports to Iran
New US sanctions on Iran aren't expected to mess with India's exports, which mostly include essentials like basmati rice and medicines.
In the financial year ended March, India sent $1.25 billion worth of goods to Iran: $810.08 million of that was just rice.
So, even with new restrictions, the main trade stays solid.
Payment routes sustain Indian rice trade
Iran purchased over 1 million tons of Indian basmati rice in the fiscal year ended March (a jump from before) thanks to food security needs and clever payment routes set up in countries like the United Arab Emirates and Germany.
According to Ajay Bhalothia, general secretary of the All India Rice Exporters Association, these networks are helping trade continue smoothly despite sanctions.
Other big exports like tea, pharmaceutical products, and meat are also expected to stay steady because they're unlikely to be disrupted, exporters say, citing humanitarian exception and limited alternatives.