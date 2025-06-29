The decision brings significant relief to the Indian diaspora in the US

US slashes remittance tax for NRIs from 3.5% to 1%

By Akash Pandey 03:55 pm Jun 29, 202503:55 pm

What's the story

In a major relief for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), the US Senate has revised its "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" and slashed the proposed remittance transfer tax from 3.5% to just 1%. The move comes as a big relief for the Indian diaspora in America, who were worried about their financial transactions back home. The new version of the bill exempts transfers from accounts held at banks and other financial institutions, and those made through debit/credit cards issued in the US.