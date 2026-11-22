China and the UK also saw strong gains (up 88.9% and 46.3%), while Malaysia surprised everyone with a massive 148.8% jump.

Not every market was booming though: exports to Saudi Arabia, largely due to lower copper and aluminum shipments, and the U.A.E. recorded a 1.9% cumulative decline, driven by lower shipments of ships and motor vehicles.

Still, overall momentum looks solid, driven by broad-based growth across regions and panels.