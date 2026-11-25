US single family home sales rise to 701,000 in October
New US single-family home sales just hit their highest point in nearly a year this October, jumping 14.2% from September to an annual rate of 701,000 units.
What's behind the surge? Builders have been dropping prices to help buyers out, even though mortgage rates are still pretty steep.
Almost half of builders cut prices
Almost half of builders cut prices in November, bringing the median home price down 3.2% to $391,300.
Most homes sold for under $400,000. But high borrowing costs (partly due to global tensions) and a big supply of unsold homes are making things tough for new construction.
Economists expect these challenges (and possibly more interest rate hikes) to stick around into next year.