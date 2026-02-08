US slashes tariffs on Indian goods in trade breakthrough

India to buy $500 billion US goods over 5 years

India committed to purchasing $500 billion in US goods over five years, especially in energy and tech, though the joint statement framed this as an intent and the US said it would use its "best endeavor" to meet the obligation.

The deal protects sensitive Indian agriculture while opening up more market access.

Both countries are aiming for $500 billion in yearly trade by 2030, which could mean more opportunities and stronger ties ahead.