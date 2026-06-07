The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the coming weeks

These US states plan to block Paramount's Warner Bros acquisition

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:34 pm Jun 07, 202605:34 pm

What's the story

California, New York, and other US states are preparing a lawsuit to block Paramount Skydance's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros, as per Reuters. The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the coming weeks. This legal action represents a major step in state-led antitrust enforcement efforts. It could delay the merger, which has faced opposition from Hollywood creatives and theater owners over job losses and reduced competition concerns.