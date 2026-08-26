US stock futures barely move as PCE and NVIDIA loom
US stock futures barely moved on Wednesday as everyone's waiting for two big updates: the July PCE inflation report and NVIDIA's latest earnings.
The Dow ticked up 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 slipped just a bit.
Both events could shape how the Federal Reserve handles interest rates and set the tone for markets in the coming weeks.
July PCE release and NVIDIA earnings
The July PCE index (the Fed's favorite way to track inflation) is released at 8:30am. ET, with experts predicting a small bump from last month.
At the same time, all eyes are on NVIDIA, which reports its quarterly results after the market closes.
With analysts expecting strong numbers from this tech giant ($2.09 a share on $92.28 billion in revenue), whatever NVIDIA says could send ripples across Wall Street, since it's now the biggest player in the S&P 500.