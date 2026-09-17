US stock futures climb after Fed 0.25% point hike
Business
US stock futures turned positive on Thursday, September 17, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% point.
The Dow futures climbed 379 points (about 0.7%), while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also saw gains.
This follows a rough day earlier in the week when markets dropped sharply over worries about higher borrowing costs.
Kevin Warsh reassurance lifts markets
Investor mood improved as Chair Kevin Warsh reassured everyone that fighting inflation is still a top priority.
Oil prices dropping more than 1.5% helped lift spirits too.
European markets joined in with early gains, and now all eyes are on upcoming economic reports to see how these changes might play out next.