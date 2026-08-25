US stock futures rise as tech leads, NVIDIA earnings awaited
Business
US stock futures got a boost on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the way.
Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures all moved up, hinting at renewed optimism for the tech sector.
A lot of eyes are now on NVIDIA's upcoming earnings report, which should give everyone a clearer picture of how hot AI chips and data-centre infrastructure really are.
Chipmakers rally on Treasury buyback talk
Chipmakers like AMD, Micron, and Intel saw solid gains in early trading as US Treasury yields dipped.
The drop came after talk that the US Treasury could use $1 trillion for bond buybacks.
Meanwhile, investors are also waiting for new economic data and this week's big Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole to see what's next for interest rates and the economy.