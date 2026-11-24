US stock futures slip after NVIDIA stock surge adds $952B
US stock futures dropped today after NVIDIA's shares took investors on a rollercoaster.
The chipmaker's stock soared 31.5% when Jensen Huang returned, adding $952 billion to the company's value.
But in premarket trading, NVIDIA shares fell 5.2%, pulling down the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones futures too.
Micron down 4.3% Marvell down 3.7%
NVIDIA's swings set off a wave across other chip companies like Micron and Marvell, which also saw their stocks dip 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively.
After big gains fueled by AI buzz and leadership changes, investors are now cashing out, worried that tech stocks might be getting too pricey.