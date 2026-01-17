US stock market edges up as investors watch for next moves
Business
The US stock market nudged higher on Friday—Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed small intraday gains.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are now up over 1% for the year, which is a decent start if you're tracking your investments or just curious about where things are headed.
Why does this matter?
Strong job numbers helped boost confidence, but they also made a Fed rate cut less likely anytime soon.
That could mean borrowing costs may not ease as soon as expected.
What's next?
Even with big banks reporting strong earnings, tech stocks held up well.
Now, everyone's waiting to see what big names like Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, and Intel report next week—those results could shake things up again.