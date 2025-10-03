US stock markets hit all-time highs amid government shutdown

It's all about excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) and hopes for a Fed rate cut at the end of October. Lower Treasury yields (around 4.11%) are making riskier bets more attractive, so investors are feeling bold despite political drama.

AI buzz continues to drive markets

Demand for AI and semiconductor tech is still rising fast, even as some economic data gets delayed by the shutdown.

Big names like Johnson & Johnson and USA Rare Earth have seen their shares pop thanks to upgrades and White House talks, reflecting a market sentiment that favors optimism over uncertainty for now.