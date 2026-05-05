US stocks climb as oil falls, Middle East tensions persist
Business
US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, getting a boost from falling oil prices, even though tensions in the Middle East are still making headlines.
After a recent clash between US and Iranian forces raised worries about energy supplies, the dip in oil prices helped calm investors' nerves about the economy.
Dow S&P 500 Nasdaq open higher
The Dow was up 95 points, the S&P 500 gained 33 points, and the Nasdaq jumped 191 points at the open.
All three major indices showed solid gains, reflecting investor relief as lower energy costs outweighed ongoing global uncertainty.