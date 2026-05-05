US stocks climb, oil slips as U.S.-Iran ceasefire holds Business May 05, 2026

US stocks are climbing and oil prices are dropping as the U.S.-Iran cease-fire holds steady, easing worries about conflict near the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The S&P 500 is flirting with record highs, while Brent crude has slipped to around $111 per barrel, even though the blockade of the key energy chokepoint is still in place.