US stocks end June strong as Nasdaq jumps 21%

Markets await Q2 earnings reports

Everyone's waiting for second-quarter earnings reports to drop soon: these will show if companies can keep up their strong performance from earlier this year.

Tech stocks have taken a bit of a breather lately, and most traders expect at least one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve before year-end.

Meanwhile, rocky U.S.-Iran relations and fresh global tensions have analysts betting that energy and financial stocks might be the ones to watch for the rest of 2026.