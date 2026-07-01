US stocks end June strong as Nasdaq jumps 21%
US stocks wrapped up June on a high, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their best quarter since 2020, and the Dow hitting a record high.
The Nasdaq jumped a massive 21%, mostly thanks to the ongoing AI buzz.
Tuesday saw solid gains across the board, as positive vibes about economic growth and corporate earnings kept investors upbeat, even as tensions in Iran lingered in the background.
Markets await Q2 earnings reports
Everyone's waiting for second-quarter earnings reports to drop soon: these will show if companies can keep up their strong performance from earlier this year.
Tech stocks have taken a bit of a breather lately, and most traders expect at least one more interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve before year-end.
Meanwhile, rocky U.S.-Iran relations and fresh global tensions have analysts betting that energy and financial stocks might be the ones to watch for the rest of 2026.