US stocks fall after strikes near Iran, Dow drops 181
Business
US stocks took a hit on Tuesday after military strikes near Iran sparked worries about global stability.
The Dow fell 181 points, and both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slid, too.
The big concern? Possible disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.
Brent $111 WTI $116, stocks slip
With Brent crude topping $111 and WTI at $116, oil is getting pricier, raising fears about inflation and higher everyday costs.
Investors reacted by pulling back from stocks, especially as tech giants like Apple and Tesla lost ground.
Meanwhile, Sky Quarry shares shot up over 51% thanks to speculative trading, showing just how jumpy the market feels right now.