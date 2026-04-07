US stocks fall after strikes near Iran, Dow drops 181

Brent $111 WTI $116, stocks slip

With Brent crude topping $111 and WTI at $116, oil is getting pricier, raising fears about inflation and higher everyday costs.

Investors reacted by pulling back from stocks, especially as tech giants like Apple and Tesla lost ground.

Meanwhile, Sky Quarry shares shot up over 51% thanks to speculative trading, showing just how jumpy the market feels right now.