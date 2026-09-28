US stocks fall as yields and oil spike, investors worry
Business
US stock markets slid on Monday, with the Dow down about 360 points and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling roughly 0.5%.
The drop came as Treasury yields and oil prices jumped, making investors worry about higher inflation and pricier loans.
Treasury yields exceed 5.2%
Treasury yields rose above 5.2% (their highest in a while) while oil prices spiked due to tensions around U.S.-Iran talks.
With Brent crude hitting $108.27 a barrel, it's getting tougher to predict where inflation is headed, which could mean slower economic growth if borrowing stays expensive for consumers and businesses.