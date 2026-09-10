US stocks open lower as inflation surprise, oil tops $100
Business
US stocks kicked off Thursday on a shaky note, thanks to higher-than-expected inflation numbers and oil prices soaring past $100 per barrel.
With tensions rising in the Middle East, investors are worried about more price hikes and what the Federal Reserve might do next.
Dow, S&P, Nasdaq post early losses
All three major indexes took a hit at the open: The Dow fell 88.8 points, the S&P 500 dropped 41.6 points, and the Nasdaq slid 232.3 points.
The mix of inflation worries and global events is making things pretty unpredictable for anyone keeping an eye on their investments.