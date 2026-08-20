US stocks open lower as yields rise, Walmart sales miss
Business
US stock markets opened lower Thursday, with rising government bond yields making investors nervous about stock prices.
On top of that, Walmart reported a rare sales miss, which disappointed investors.
Dow S&P Nasdaq drop at open
The Dow fell 81.8 points, the S&P 500 slipped 17.5 points, and the Nasdaq dropped 119.6 points at the open.
Investors are keeping a close eye on these moves, especially with Walmart reporting a rare sales miss and disappointing investors.