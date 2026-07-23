US stocks open sharply lower as Brent crude tops $100
Business
Wall Street had a rough start Thursday, with stocks falling sharply after oil prices shot past $100 a barrel.
Tensions in West Asia pushed Brent crude higher, making investors nervous.
The Dow dropped more than 450 points at the open, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also slipped as tech stocks took a hit.
Tesla down over 10%, Alphabet slips
Big tech names struggled: Tesla's shares slid more than 10% after missing earnings expectations, and Alphabet fell too as its heavy AI spending raised eyebrows.
Other large-cap tech stocks also saw their stock prices dip early on.
Rising oil costs and shaky earnings made for an especially tough day in the market.