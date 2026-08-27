US stocks rally as NVIDIA revenue forecast sustains AI optimism
Business
US stock markets kicked off Thursday on a high, all thanks to NVIDIA's upbeat revenue forecast.
The company's strong outlook reassured investors that the AI wave isn't fading anytime soon, sparking fresh excitement and a rush into tech and chip stocks.
Major indices rise on NVIDIA momentum
The Dow Jones climbed 149.8 points (0.28%) to 53,613.66, the S&P 500 added 34.6 points (0.45%) to reach 7,710.34, and the Nasdaq jumped 226.8 points (0.87%) to hit 26,356.977, showing just how much NVIDIA's momentum is shaping market vibes and keeping AI hype alive for now.