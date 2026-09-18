US stocks rebound Thursday as Dow rises 300 points
Business
The US stock market snapped back on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 300 points after a rough patch.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also climbed, rising 1.1% and 1.7%.
The main drivers? Tech stocks bouncing back, oil prices dropping, and bond yields easing, giving investors a bit of relief.
NVIDIA rises after Jensen Huang outlook
NVIDIA shares rose 2.5% after CEO Jensen Huang shared an optimistic sales outlook, while Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD all saw solid gains between 3% and 8%.
Falling crude oil prices for a third straight day also boosted confidence.
With bond yields dipping after the Fed's recent rate hike, investors are feeling more upbeat about what's next for the market.