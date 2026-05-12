US stocks rise as AI lifts semiconductor shares, earnings strong Business May 12, 2026

US stock markets wrapped up Monday just a little higher, thanks mostly to the buzz around artificial intelligence lifting semiconductor shares.

Even with oil prices rising and U.S.-Iran talks stuck (which kept inflation worries in the air), strong company earnings kept investors feeling pretty upbeat.

83% of the S&P 500 companies that had reported beat expectations this season, so now all eyes are on upcoming inflation and economic data.