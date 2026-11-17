US stocks slide as Dow falls more than 900 points
US stocks slid sharply on Tuesday, with big drops in health care and some tech companies dragging the market down.
The Dow fell more than 900 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also closed deep in the red; definitely not a great day for investors.
NVIDIA slips, Anthropic IPO, Fed minutes
NVIDIA shares slipped 1.2% ahead of its earnings report, showing that even big names aren't immune to nerves right now.
Anthropic's IPO is still set for November 19, aiming for $70 to $78 per share.
Investors are also keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve, as hints of a possible December interest rate hike have everyone waiting for more clues from this week's Fed meeting minutes.