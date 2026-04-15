US stocks split as Dow falls, Nasdaq gains on AI
Business
The US stock market went in two directions on Wednesday, while the Dow dropped nearly 200 points to 48,339, the Nasdaq jumped 0.8%. The S&P 500 also saw gains.
This split happened because the Dow is more affected by global risks, while excitement around AI and tech companies kept the Nasdaq strong.
President Trump Iran hint, Allbirds surge
Market vibes were shaped by big news: President Trump hinted at progress with Iran, which could mean lower oil prices and a boost for the economy.
Plus, strong earnings from companies like Bank of America helped keep spirits high.
Tech was especially hot: Allbirds's stock soared over 600% after shifting to AI infrastructure, showing just how much investors are betting on growth and innovation right now.