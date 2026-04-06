US Supreme Court to consider Apple Epic Games commission dispute
Apple and Epic Games are still locked in a legal fight, and now it's going all the way to the US Supreme Court.
The clash began back in 2020 when Epic tried to dodge Apple's App Store fees by adding its own payment system in Fortnite.
While Apple mostly won a 2021 ruling, it was told to let apps link out to other payment options.
The latest issue? Apple's 27% commission on those external payments.
Lower courts reject Apple's 27% commission
After lower courts ruled against Apple's 27% commission (and denied its appeal), Apple is hoping the US Supreme Court will side with it.
Developers say this fee cancels out all of what they save by using outside payment systems.
If the court rules against Apple, it could mean lower fees for developers (and maybe even better deals for users), possibly shaking up how money flows through the App Store.