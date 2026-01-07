US Supreme Court to rule on Trump's global tariffs soon
The US Supreme Court is about to decide whether President Trump's big tariffs on imports from China, Canada, Mexico, and eventually all other countries were actually legal.
Both conservative and liberal justices have questioned the move, which was made under a special emergency law.
The verdict could drop any day now.
Why does it matter?
If the Court rules against Trump, those tariffs could be scrapped—and the government might have to refund a huge chunk of the $133.5 billion collected in 2025 alone.
That would blow a hole in federal funding plans that relied on this money.
Plus, whatever the justices decide will set a major precedent for how much power future presidents have over global trade.
All eyes are on this one—it could change how America handles international business for years to come.