US Supreme Court to rule on Trump's global tariffs soon

Why does it matter?

If the Court rules against Trump, those tariffs could be scrapped—and the government might have to refund a huge chunk of the $133.5 billion collected in 2025 alone.

That would blow a hole in federal funding plans that relied on this money.

Plus, whatever the justices decide will set a major precedent for how much power future presidents have over global trade.

All eyes are on this one—it could change how America handles international business for years to come.