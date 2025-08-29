US tariffs on China lead to price hikes in essentials

Mid- and low-income shoppers are feeling the pinch

At first, many companies tried to shield customers by dipping into inventory or absorbing extra expenses themselves. But with tariffs sticking around, those costs are now landing on consumers—especially mid- and low-income shoppers who are tightening their budgets.

Hormel is charging more for beef and pork products; J.M. Smucker has hiked coffee prices due to Brazilian tariffs; Ace Hardware is passing on higher import costs from China.

With ground beef alone up 11%, it's getting harder for everyone to keep up.