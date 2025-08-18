US tariffs on diamonds could cost India 1.73L jobs Business Aug 18, 2025

Big changes in US-India trade could put 1.73 lakh jobs at risk in India's gems and jewelry industry this festive season.

After the US slapped a new 25% tariff on Indian diamond exports (which used to be duty-free), with a further 25% punitive tariff scheduled but not yet implemented, the GJEPC expects an 80% drop in shipments to the US from August to November 2025—meaning $1.2 billion less revenue than last year.