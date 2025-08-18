Next Article
US tariffs on diamonds could cost India 1.73L jobs
Big changes in US-India trade could put 1.73 lakh jobs at risk in India's gems and jewelry industry this festive season.
After the US slapped a new 25% tariff on Indian diamond exports (which used to be duty-free), with a further 25% punitive tariff scheduled but not yet implemented, the GJEPC expects an 80% drop in shipments to the US from August to November 2025—meaning $1.2 billion less revenue than last year.
GJEPC urges government for tariff relief
Nearly half of these job losses could hit Gujarat, especially those working with cut and polished diamonds.
The Gem & Jewelry Export Promotion Council is urging the government for tariff relief and financial help, hoping to protect this vital sector as trade restrictions bite.