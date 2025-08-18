ED probes Anil Ambani's ₹17,000cr loan fraud case

ED to summon Anil Ambani again

Key executives close to Ambani—including former CFO Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Sateesh Seth—are already being questioned.

Big lenders like SBI and Bank of Baroda have also been asked for details.

After reviewing all this data, the agency plans to summon Anil Ambani again.

The investigation is ongoing as officials look into whether bank funds were misused by these companies.