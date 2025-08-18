ED probes Anil Ambani's ₹17,000cr loan fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is digging into a huge ₹17,000 crore bank loan fraud case involving Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.
The focus is on two companies—Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance—which are suspected of moving funds to other group firms like Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power.
To get the full picture, the ED has reached out to about 20 banks for detailed loan records and credit assessment info.
ED to summon Anil Ambani again
Key executives close to Ambani—including former CFO Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Sateesh Seth—are already being questioned.
Big lenders like SBI and Bank of Baroda have also been asked for details.
After reviewing all this data, the agency plans to summon Anil Ambani again.
The investigation is ongoing as officials look into whether bank funds were misused by these companies.