US tariffs target Brazil over unfair practices, 10% aircraft tax
The US just announced fresh tariffs on Brazilian goods: think a 10% tax on finished aircraft and higher duties for sugar.
The move, led by Trump's team, is meant to pressure Brazil over what the US calls unfair trade practices.
It's already making waves: Brazil's planemaker Embraer saw its shares drop over 3%.
Brazil calls tariffs 'Unacceptable' over Pix
Brazil isn't happy, calling the tariffs "unacceptable" and saying they're really about pushing changes to things like its Pix payment system.
Officials say this surprise decision disrupts ongoing trade talks, which have already stalled over Brazil's lack of progress.
Meanwhile, with Brazilian sugar exports to the US down lately, a key hearing on these new duties is set for January 14, so expect more updates soon.