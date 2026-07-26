US tech sheds 140,000 jobs amid big AI investments

Big tech is making headlines for all the wrong reasons this year. Nearly 140,000 US tech workers have lost their jobs in 2026. That's over one-third of all layoffs nationwide.

Companies like Amazon, Oracle, Meta, and Microsoft alone have let go of about 50,000 people (roughly 6% of their staff).

Most of these cuts follow the pandemic hiring boom and are part of a shift toward saving costs and betting big on AI.