US tightens advanced AI chip rules, Chinese tech stocks tumble
The US just tightened rules on advanced AI chips, and it's hitting Chinese tech stocks hard.
New restrictions mean Chinese companies can't easily access top-tier chips, and US firms might have to reveal if they use Chinese AI models.
NVIDIA even paused some chip shipments to China, which has investors worried.
Alibaba expects slower cloud growth
Big names like Alibaba and Tencent are scrambling to adjust.
Alibaba expects slower cloud growth because of fewer high-end chips, while Tencent is leaning more on local chips, helpful for now, but it could slow down future AI projects.
Meanwhile, China is still struggling to make its own cutting-edge chips, with companies like SMIC trying to close the gap as the U.S.-China tech rivalry heats up.