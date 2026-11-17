US tightens NVIDIA and AI chip exports to Southeast Asia
The US just tightened rules on exporting advanced NVIDIA and other AI chips to data centers in Southeast Asia, hoping to stop Chinese companies from getting their hands on cutting-edge tech.
This move has already shaken up stock prices for local data center and chip suppliers in places like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Cloud providers face tougher compliance rules
Cloud service providers now have more hoops to jump through as they handle new compliance rules.
Experts say Chinese AI developers will feel the pinch first with fewer computing resources and higher costs, possibly slowing their projects down.
Malaysian data centers working with US clients might adapt faster, but those serving Chinese customers could face longer delays getting licenses approved.