US to impose tariffs on Indian goods from August 7
Starting August 7, 2025, the US will charge a flat 25% tariff on everything India exports—think clothes, steel, electronics, medicines, and farm goods.
This affects about $43 billion in trade and marks one of the toughest moves by the US against India in recent years.
Indian exporters fear job losses, contract cancelations
Indian exporters are worried this could mean canceled orders and job losses, especially for small businesses.
With nearly one-fifth of India's exports going to the US, this tariff could seriously hurt profits and even lead to contract cancelations as export season peaks.
Industry voices are urging the government to step in fast with support and new strategies so jobs—and India's global trade plans—don't take a hit.