US to reduce tariffs on Indian goods
Business
The US just agreed to drop tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, undoing the additional 25% tariff imposed over India's purchase of Russian oil.
This comes after a call between President Trump and PM Modi, and marks a fresh chapter in their trade relationship.
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil
President Trump said India will stop buying Russian oil and instead ramp up imports of US energy, tech, and farm products—aiming for $500 billion in trade.
The move is meant to ease past tensions, boost "Made in India" exports (Modi thanked Trump for the support), and could even impact Russia's war funding.
Officials say negotiations have made headway, setting the stage for more global deals ahead.