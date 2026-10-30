US to block Chinese telecoms from accessing American phone numbers
What's the story
The US is preparing to bar Chinese telecom firms from direct access to American phone numbers. The move, aimed at bolstering national security and curbing illegal robocalls, will be voted on by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on November 19. The proposal specifically targets China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom among other IP-enabled service providers.
Cost implications
Direct access to US phone numbers is a cheaper option
Direct access to US phone numbers is a cheaper option for telecom firms providing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services.
The technology, which converts voice into digital data and sends it over broadband connections, also allows these companies to provide advanced features easily.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr said this decision would strengthen the first line of defense against bad actors and illegal robocallers.
Additional actions
Plans to bar IP-enabled service providers using equipment
Along with the proposed ban, the FCC also plans to bar IP-enabled service providers using equipment from companies posing national security risks, such as Huawei or ZTE.
The agency has also proposed banning all Chinese labs from testing US electronics in December 2028.
It could even revoke direct number authorizations for Chinese companies deemed a national security risk.
Previous bans
FCC has already barred China Mobile, China Telecom, Unicom
The FCC has already barred China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom from providing international telecommunications services to the US.
Other possible actions include preventing these companies from connecting to US networks or operating their data centers in America.
Concerns over potential spying and other threats posed by Chinese access to US telecom data and infrastructure have grown in recent years.
Security threats
Washington accused Chinese state-sponsored cyber espionage group Salt Typhoon
In late 2024, Washington accused a Chinese state-sponsored cyber espionage group called Salt Typhoon of stealing consumer call records and infiltrating US telecommunications firms.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned that threats from Salt Typhoon are "still very much ongoing."
In July, the FCC added California-based Digitalsystem Technology to its list of companies posing risks to US national security due to its links with Chinese telecom firms and ownership by a Chinese national.