US to start taxing all international packages
Big change if you shop internationally: Starting August 29th, every package shipped into the US will get hit with a tariff, no matter how little it costs.
President Donald Trump signed off on this move, ending the old rule that let anything under $800 come in duty-free.
For the first six months, expect a flat fee of $80-$200 per item; after that, tariffs will be based on each item's value.
Why the change?
The White House says these low-value packages often slip through checks and can be risky—apparently, 98% of narcotics seizures involve them.
Most of these shipments come from China and Hong Kong.
The new rules aim to tighten security and keep potentially dangerous stuff out.