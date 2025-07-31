US to start taxing all international packages Business Jul 31, 2025

Big change if you shop internationally: Starting August 29th, every package shipped into the US will get hit with a tariff, no matter how little it costs.

President Donald Trump signed off on this move, ending the old rule that let anything under $800 come in duty-free.

For the first six months, expect a flat fee of $80-$200 per item; after that, tariffs will be based on each item's value.