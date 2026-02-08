US trade deal to boost textile exports: President, Tiruppur Exporters
Big news for Indian textile exporters: a new India-US trade agreement just dropped tariffs from 50% to 18%.
This change could unlock ₹4,000cr in pending orders and help Indian brands better compete with China and Bangladesh.
KM Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters's Association, is optimistic—he thinks exports could double in five years thanks to this move.
Industry voices optimistic about the future
The sector already employs about one million people, but Subramanian expects another half a million jobs as orders ramp up.
He predicts we'll see real growth within three months as shipments pick up.
Industry voices like Durai Palanisamy say US and European demand will rise, while M Rathinasamy said earlier orders went to Bangladesh and other countries and that after this deal, they will be getting more orders from the United States.