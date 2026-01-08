Next Article
US trade deficit just hit its lowest point since 2009
Business
In October 2025, the US trade deficit dropped by 39% to $29.4 billion—the smallest it's been in over 16 years.
This happened because exports soared to a record $302 billion while imports fell to $331.4 billion.
What changed with imports and exports?
Imports of things like consumer goods and industrial supplies fell, especially in areas like pharmaceuticals and gold.
But on the flip side, companies bought more capital goods—think computers and telecom gear—likely linked to artificial intelligence investment.
Why does this matter?
Both exports and imports of services hit all-time highs, helping boost the economy's growth.
The sharp drop in the deficit surprised experts, showing that US trade patterns are shifting in a big way right now.