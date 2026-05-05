US trade deficit rises 4.4% to $60.3 billion in March

AI hardware, oil shipments, tariff rush

Imports rose 2.3% to $381.2 billion, with strong demand for tech gear leading the way (economist Grace Zwemmer points out that AI hardware was a big driver here).

Exports went up 2% to $320.9 billion, fueled by oil shipments as shipping routes got disrupted after Iran nearly blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

Plus, a recent Supreme Court decision changed tariff rules from the Trump era, so businesses rushed to import goods before new duties kicked in.