US Treasury doubles bond buybacks after 30-year yield spike
Business
The US Treasury is stepping up its game by doubling buybacks of long-term bonds, from $2 billion to at least $4 billion each time, between September 9 and November 4, 2026.
This move is meant to make it easier for people to trade certain government bonds, especially after the 30-year Treasury yield recently shot up.
US borrowing costs rise amid $40T
That spike in yields means it's now more expensive for households and companies, and even the federal government itself, to borrow money.
The US just hit a record $40 trillion in public debt, so these changes matter.
While bigger buybacks might calm things down a bit in the bond market, experts say they don't fix deeper issues like huge deficits or inflation worries.