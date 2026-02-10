Adani facing US probe over imports of Iranian oil

Company response

Inquiry adds to Adani Group's legal challenges

In its regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises said it had initiated discussions with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Treasury's sanctions arm, after the Wall Street Journal report. The company denied importing LPG from Iran and said that it has not been penalized for any such transactions so far. However, this development has added to the group's existing legal woes, including bribery allegations against top executives.