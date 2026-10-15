US Treasury yields hit biggest drop since August 2025
Business
US Treasury yields just saw their biggest drop since August 2025, all thanks to a wave of tech stock selloffs sparked by fresh concerns about artificial intelligence.
As interest rates keep rising, tech companies are feeling the squeeze, so investors are moving their money into safer government bonds, causing yields to fall fast.
European yields slide, US 10-year 5.08%
This shift isn't just a US thing: bond yields in Europe (think Germany, France, and the U.K.) also slid lower.
For context: the 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to 5.08%, its lowest since late September 2026, while the two-year yield slipped to 4.73%.
Investors are clearly playing it safe as tech market jitters grow.