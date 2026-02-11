US updates India trade document: Check what has changed

The White House has updated its Fact Sheet on the India-US trade deal, removing "certain pulses" and softening India's $500 billion purchase commitment to an "intention." The changes are significant given the sensitivity of agricultural imports, especially pulses, for India's farming sector. The revised document also removed a statement that said "India will remove its digital services taxes."

Tariff details What else was removed from the fact sheet? The updated Fact Sheet, titled "The United States and India Announce Historic Trade Deal (Interim Agreement)," still mentions that India will cut or eliminate tariffs on all US industrial goods and a range of food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers' grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits among others. However, it no longer specifically mentions pulses as part of this list.

Import trends India's import bill for pulses India's import bill for pulses has skyrocketed by 46% to $5.48 billion in FY2024-25, from $3.75 billion in FY2023-24. Despite the surge in overall imports, the US accounted for a mere $89.65 million of this expenditure in 2024-25. Last fiscal year, India imported lentils worth $78 million from the US—a small fraction compared to Canada ($466 million) and Australia ($328 million), which were its top two suppliers.

