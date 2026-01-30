US wants to bring back oil money to Venezuela Business Jan 30, 2026

The US is hoping to revive Venezuela's struggling oil industry, which has suffered from years of political turmoil.

US Senator Marco Rubio outlined a three-stage plan at a recent Senate hearing to help the country shift from President Maduro's authoritarian rule toward democracy.

Progress is slow and tricky, but Rubio said there is "the opportunity that something will change."