US wants to bring back oil money to Venezuela
The US is hoping to revive Venezuela's struggling oil industry, which has suffered from years of political turmoil.
US Senator Marco Rubio outlined a three-stage plan at a recent Senate hearing to help the country shift from President Maduro's authoritarian rule toward democracy.
Progress is slow and tricky, but Rubio said there is "the opportunity that something will change."
Why investors are hesitant
Big names like President Donald Trump have pushed for huge investments, but Exxon's CEO Darren Woods called Venezuela "uninvestable" because of past asset seizures and unpaid claims.
The country also ranks near the bottom globally for corruption, making investors extra cautious.
On top of that, falling oil prices and tough refinery requirements make a comeback even harder.
