USDA forecasts India rice exports 24 million tons by 2027
India's rice exports are expected to drop by 4%, down to 24 million tons, by 2027, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
The main reasons? Fewer shipments of broken and white rice, plus higher prices at home making it harder to export as much.
Since India supplies almost half of the world's rice exports, this could mean more competition from countries like Thailand and Pakistan.
India rice production may fall 4.5%
El Nino is likely to shrink India's rice production by about 4.5% in the current crop year (2026-27), especially with less paddy being planted in states like Karnataka and Telangana.
On top of that, the government plans to release rice under the open market sale scheme to curb the price rise, which could help improve domestic availability and rising costs for popular varieties like Sona Masoori and Ponni.