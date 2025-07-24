Next Article
US's new 'weighted selection process' to determine H-1B visa holders
The US is looking to shake up how it picks H-1B visa holders.
Instead of the usual lottery, a new "Weighted Selection Process" would give priority to applicants with higher salaries.
The goal? To make sure these work visas go to highly skilled workers, not just whoever gets lucky.
Employers might have tougher time hiring foreign workers for lower-paying roles
If this rule goes through, employers might have a tougher time hiring foreign workers for lower-paying roles, since higher salaries will get preference.
While the change is meant to help US companies bring in top talent, it could also mean fewer opportunities for entry-level or budget-conscious positions.