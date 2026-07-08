UST partners with Anthropic to scale Claude AI in enterprises
Business
UST, a tech company, is partnering with Anthropic (the folks behind Claude AI) to help major companies use AI in real-world ways, not just in test runs.
By integrating Claude into their systems, UST wants businesses to shift from small experiments to actually using AI at scale.
UST to certify 20,000 employees
To make this happen, UST plans to certify 20,000 employees in AI skills like engineering and consulting.
With Claude powering their platform, they are achieving faster hardware testing (up to 70% quicker) and smarter solutions for industries like healthcare, banking, telecoms, and more.